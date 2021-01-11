Arnold Schwarzenegger equates US Capitol Attack to Nazi violence

Though the Terminator actor did not explicitly say that his father was a Nazi, he added that his dad and neighbours were brainwashed with lies and "I know where such lies lead".

Terming President Donald Trump as a 'failed leader' the actor said, "President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is that he soon will be as irrelevant as an old tweet".

Schwarzenegger then went on to convey a message to US President-elect Joe Biden. "President-elect Biden, we wish you great success as our President. If you succeed, our nation succeeds".

The actor concluded, "And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: you will never win".