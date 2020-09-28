It’s Embarrassing: Arjun Mathur on Where the Nepotism Talk Is At 

Arjun Mathur landed an International Emmy nomination last week for his performance in the series Made In Heaven. The actor talks to The Quint about how surprised he was about the Emmy nod and picks his current favourite show online. Arjun, who made his film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, also talks about how the nepotism debate has evolved over the years in the industry. “When the conversation first started, I applauded but... now I am almost embarrassed...,” he says talking about entire narrative about insiders and outsiders in the film industry has changed. Watch the video chat with Arjun Mathur.