Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Pic on Sister Anshula's B'day

Arjun Kapoor marked his younger sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday with a throwback photo from their childhood. The two siblings can be seen wearing striped outfits and sunglasses and are waving to the camera. Arjun also wrote an emotional note for his sister that read: "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you (sic). I wish, pray, hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you (sic)."