A Nerve-Wracking Love Story: Arjun Kapoor Announces Next Film, The Ladykiller
Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller' on social media.
Actor Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of his next film The Ladykiller with the caption, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-wracking love story & my most ambitious film yet.”
The poster has the film’s tagline which reads, “Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail,” and features a screaming Arjun Kapoor. The movie revolves around the story of a small-town Casanova who falls in love with someone and embarks on a torrid romance.
“I am excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir, and of course, my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited,” Arjun Kapoor said in a statement.
Arjun told ANI that he couldn’t put the film’s script down from ‘the moment he started reading it’, and said, “When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked. It was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged. I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.”
The Ladykiller is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Karma Media and Entertainment. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.
