A Nerve-Wracking Love Story: Arjun Kapoor Announces Next Film, The Ladykiller

The poster has the film’s tagline which reads, “Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail,” and features a screaming Arjun Kapoor. The movie revolves around the story of a small-town Casanova who falls in love with someone and embarks on a torrid romance.

“I am excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir, and of course, my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited,” Arjun Kapoor said in a statement.

Arjun told ANI that he couldn’t put the film’s script down from ‘the moment he started reading it’, and said, “When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked. It was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged. I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.”

The Ladykiller is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Karma Media and Entertainment. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.