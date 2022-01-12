Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Quash Break-Up Rumours With a Selfie
Several news reports had claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had separated.
Arjun Kapoor quashed all break-up rumours when he shared a selfie with Malaika Arora on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor couple had been trending on social media after several reports claimed that they had called it quits.
Arjun wrote in the caption, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," and Malaika dropped a heart emoji in the comments.
On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the reality show India’s Best Dancer as a judge along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Arjun Kapoor was seen in Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam. He also stars in the upcoming films The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Ek Villain with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.
