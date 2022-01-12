Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Quash Break-Up Rumours With a Selfie

Arjun Kapoor quashed all break-up rumours when he shared a selfie with Malaika Arora on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor couple had been trending on social media after several reports claimed that they had called it quits.

Arjun wrote in the caption, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," and Malaika dropped a heart emoji in the comments.