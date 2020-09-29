Arbaaz Files Defamation For Linking His Name to SSR-Disha Case

Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against certain social media users before the Bombay Civil Court for making defamatory claims through posts and online videos alleging Khan's involvement in the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, which are currently under investigation.

On 28 September, the court granted an interim order against the named defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order.