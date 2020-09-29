Arbaaz Files Defamation For Linking His Name to SSR-Disha Case
Arbaaz Khan has alleged in the suit that his name is being dragged in Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's cases.
Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against certain social media users before the Bombay Civil Court for making defamatory claims through posts and online videos alleging Khan's involvement in the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, which are currently under investigation.
On 28 September, the court granted an interim order against the named defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order.
The court directed them to immediately withdraw/ recall/ take down the alleged defamatory content, including the ones described in the suit and others that are directly or indirectly related to Arbaaz Khan or his family members, from all public domains and social media platforms.
The erroneous portrayal in the posts mentioned in the suit reportedly stated that Arbaaz Khan was arrested and taken into unofficial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the agencies probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
