I Don't Find You Funny Either: Sacha Cohen Hits Back at Trump

British actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks about him. During an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump had referred to Cohen as 'unfunny', 'phony guy' and 'a creep'.

Cohen took to Twitter to write, "Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"