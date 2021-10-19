Ranveer Singh’s Adorable Reaction to Anushka Sharma’s Pic of Virat Kohli, Vamika
Ranveer Singh and other bollywood actors adored with love on the picture posted by Anushka Sharma on Instagram
Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, with the caption, "My whole heart in one frame." In the picture, Virat can be seen leaning over Vamika's playpen. Ranveer Singh was among those who absolutely loved the new picture.
Ranveer Singh, who made his film debut with Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, gushed over the picture, and commented, "Hayyyye" with heart-eyes emojis. Some fans took the opportunity to ask the actor about his future plans.
One fan commented, "ap kab suna rahe ho khushkabar?” and another wrote, “someone desperately wants to be a daddy in future."
Other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Suniel Shetty, Sania Mirza, Neeti Mohan, Tahira Kashyap, Kajal Aggarwal and Dia Mirza also reacted to the post.
Previously, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Anushka posted an image with her daughter and captioned it, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka has Kaneda, the Jhulan Goswami biopic in her kitty.
