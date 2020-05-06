Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Say Goodbye to Their Pet Dog Bruno
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pet dog, Bruno passed away on 6 May 2020. The two took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news and mourn the loss of Bruno. Sharing an adorable picture of the two with their dog, Anushka wrote, “Bruno RIP.”
Virat too shared a beautiful picture of Bruno and captioned it, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”
The two have another dog, a labrador named Dude. Anushka has recently shared a picture of them with Dude, with a heartwarming caption. “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through,” she wrote.
