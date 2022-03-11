Anushka Sharma Shares Clip of ‘Hard and Intense’ Prep for ‘Chakda Xpress'
Anushka Sharma plays the lead in Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'.
Actor Anushka Sharma shared a video of the training she is going under to play the lead in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life and career of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
In the clip, Anushka can be seen putting on her cricket gear and working on her bowling and batting technique. She captioned the post, “Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days.”
She had shared glimpses of her preparation for the role on Instagram in February with the caption, “Grip by grip.” Jhulan Goswami had commented under the post, “Very nice.”
Anushka Sharma had shared the for Chakda Xpress in January with the caption, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced Netflix’s Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok under the banner Clean Slate Filmz.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.