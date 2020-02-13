Anushka Pens a Heartfelt Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise
Designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa, on Wednesday, at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. Many celebrities and models remembered the designer and shared their condolences.
Actor Anushka Sharma, who also worked with Rodricks as a model, mourned his demise and wrote an emotional message for him on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of the two, Anushka wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging.”
Malaika Arora too penned a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. “A master couturier and his muse ♥️..... RIP our dearest Wendell Rodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared,” the actor wrote.
Wendell Rodricks was a member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and has dressed several celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. He was also an author, who wrote on travel, art, food and culture; an environmentalist and an advocate of LGBTQ rights. He was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2014 for his contribution to the field of fashion design.
