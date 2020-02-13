Anushka Pens a Heartfelt Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise

Designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa, on Wednesday, at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. Many celebrities and models remembered the designer and shared their condolences.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who also worked with Rodricks as a model, mourned his demise and wrote an emotional message for him on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of the two, Anushka wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging.”