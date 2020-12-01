Anushka Sharma on Continuing With Yoga Through Her Pregnancy

Calling the pose "the most difficult one", the Pari actor wrote that yoga had been a "big part" of her life and she continued to practice it through her pregnancy after getting the go-ahead from her doctor. She also clarified that she performed her yoga sessions under the virtual supervision of her trainer.

Anushka has been spotted shooting for advertisements after returning from Dubai where Virat was playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in November. In a recent interview with Times of India, she mentioned that she and her team had been taking all the precautions necessary for her to shoot safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken," she said. The actor added that she looked forward to returning to acting once her baby was born.