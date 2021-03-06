Anurag Kashyap Resumes 'Do Baaraa' Shoot, Takes a Dig at 'Haters'

"And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters ..", Anurag captioned the photo.

Earlier on Saturday (6 March) Taapsee tweeted about the raids, ""3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner". "2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister"".

The Income Tax department had claimed that it had found discrepancies worth crores while searching places linked to Taapsee, Anurag, filmmaker Vikas Bahl & others.