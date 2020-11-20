Anupam Kher Shares Memories of Rishi Kapoor After Meeting Neetu

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share memories of late Rishi Kapoor after meeting Neetu, who is shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Kher shared some old photos of the three of them and wrote, "“Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona".