Anupam Kher Shares Memories of Rishi Kapoor After Meeting Neetu
Anupam Kher met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, where she is shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo.
Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share memories of late Rishi Kapoor after meeting Neetu, who is shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh.
Kher shared some old photos of the three of them and wrote, "“Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona".
Anupam Kher continued that he was happy to see Neetu Kapoor resuming work. "I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember ‘There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!’ Love and prayers. #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi @riteishd @geneliad". One of the photos feature Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh hanging out with Anupam Kher, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor passed away in April after a two-year battle with leukemia..
