‘My Prada Bag Was Stolen’: Annu Kapoor Says He Got Robbed During Europe Tour

In a separate video, Annu called the France intercity rail service TGV a ‘bakwaas (nonsense) and impractical’ train, and further said that a person travelling with a small backpack will have space for it but those travelling with more luggage won’t. He added, “The people of France are good; France might be proud of its history, its art and the French Revolution but 50% of the people here, I've noted, are arrogant.”

Talking to BTimes, Annu Kapoor said, “My wife Anupama and I were waiting on platform H of Dijon railway station to board the 1.28 pm train to Paris Gare de Lyon. Most of the trains in France do not have space to put heavy bags, and sometimes you find people to help you with luggage.”

He added, “Two men suddenly came to us and offered to help with the two suitcases we had. While I tried to pick up one suitcase and he helped, they immediately grabbed my wife’s bag, got hold of my pouch, which had credit cards and cash, IPad and diary, and fled. Nobody tried to go after them and we stood there helpless.”