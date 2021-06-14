Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpses of Her & SSR's 'Journey'

It's been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues. Ankita Lokhande also took to Instagram to post a video of her time spent with the late actor. From their TV days to Sushant Singh Rajput preparing for his Bollywood film MS Dhoni and from their getaways to moments spent at home – the video captures several priceless memories of Sushant and Ankita.