Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpses of Her & SSR's 'Journey'
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
It's been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues. Ankita Lokhande also took to Instagram to post a video of her time spent with the late actor. From their TV days to Sushant Singh Rajput preparing for his Bollywood film MS Dhoni and from their getaways to moments spent at home – the video captures several priceless memories of Sushant and Ankita.
"14 June. This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte", Ankita captioned the video. Ankita also performed a special prayer in honour of Sushant's memory.
Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of the hugely popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Their onscreen pair was a huge hit. The duo was in a relationship for seven years.
An Apology to Sushant Singh Rajput
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.