People Blaming Me Don’t Know My Relationship With Sushant: Ankita
Ankita Lokhande addresses the hate she has been receiving following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Actor Ankita Lokhande called out the hate she has been receiving online following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an Instagram live she said, “The people blaming me today didn’t know my relationship (with Sushant) and if you really cared this much, why are you fighting right now? Where were you earlier when everything was ending? I’m being blamed today but it’s not my fault. Everyone has their own motives in life. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that’s what he did. He went on his way but how is that my fault?”
Before this statement, Ankita revealed that she has been getting hate comments under her posts on social media. She also said that even though the hate doesn’t affect her, her parents are disturbed by it since they are ‘not from this industry’. “Stop blaming me for anything. I’m being very clear. I had a responsibility towards him and I fulfilled it well...” she added.
Ankita also spoke about her depression. She said, "I have been through depression myself. Mein bhi bahot buri haalat mein thi, mujhe bhi takleef hui thi, mujhe bhi bahot rona aaya tha ( I was in a bad shape, I was in a lot of pain and used to cry a lot). But I had my family, friends and a few fans who have been with me right from the start. I really respect that. But for those who don't like me, I am frankly asking you to unfollow me, but stop blaming me for everything. I was never in the scene. I wasn't in his life for many years. I had a responsibility towards him which I have fulfilled. I want you to understand it. To abuse someone is wrong."
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and dated for six years till 2016.
