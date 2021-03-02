People Blaming Me Don’t Know My Relationship With Sushant: Ankita

Actor Ankita Lokhande called out the hate she has been receiving online following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an Instagram live she said, “The people blaming me today didn’t know my relationship (with Sushant) and if you really cared this much, why are you fighting right now? Where were you earlier when everything was ending? I’m being blamed today but it’s not my fault. Everyone has their own motives in life. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that’s what he did. He went on his way but how is that my fault?”

Before this statement, Ankita revealed that she has been getting hate comments under her posts on social media. She also said that even though the hate doesn’t affect her, her parents are disturbed by it since they are ‘not from this industry’. “Stop blaming me for anything. I’m being very clear. I had a responsibility towards him and I fulfilled it well...” she added.