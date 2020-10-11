Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Set to Become Parents

Congratulatory messages from friends started pouring in as soon as Anita and Rohit posted the video. While Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Congratulations,” Kishwer Merchantt commented, “OMG my dream, remember? It has come true. Congratulations, you guys.”

Sophie Choudhary commented, “Omg, this is so so lovely! Huge congrats to you guys.” Jay Bhanushali mentioned, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in 2013. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.