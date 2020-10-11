Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Set to Become Parents
The couple shared the news on Instagram.
Actor Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child soon. On Saturday, 10 October, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news through an adorable video. The video traces the couple's journey from best friends to parents-to-be. Anita wrote, “Getting ready for reddy.”
Congratulatory messages from friends started pouring in as soon as Anita and Rohit posted the video. While Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Congratulations,” Kishwer Merchantt commented, “OMG my dream, remember? It has come true. Congratulations, you guys.”
Sophie Choudhary commented, “Omg, this is so so lovely! Huge congrats to you guys.” Jay Bhanushali mentioned, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”
Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in 2013. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.
