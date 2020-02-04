Anil Kapoor to Share Screen With Sonam, Harsh, Rhea in ‘AK vs AK’

Vikramaditya Motwane’s project AK vs AK is being revived by Netflix with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the film. The revenge drama will also star Kapoor’s children - Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - as themselves, marking the first film they will be sharing screen space in.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Anil Kapoor said that he is lucky to be working with them. “Harsh, Sonam and Rhea are very independent-minded. Sonam is a big star and Harsh is getting there in his own way. Rhea is making films she enjoys watching - fun, commercial films with girls, because for her actresses can be heroes too,” he added.

The film will be a dark revenge drama revolving around the highs and lows of a director and an actor. The film was earlier titled AK v/s SK with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, who is now replaced by Anil Kapoor.