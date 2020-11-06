Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol Share Name and First Photo of Their Son

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have chosen a name for their son and they took to social media to share a first picture of the infant. The photo shows the baby’s tiny hand in his parents’ hands.

He has been named Veer. “Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol,” Anmol captioned his post.