Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol Share Name and First Photo of Their Son

This is what the couple has named their son.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Amrita Rao and Anmol.
i

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have chosen a name for their son and they took to social media to share a first picture of the infant. The photo shows the baby’s tiny hand in his parents’ hands.

He has been named Veer. “Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol,” Anmol captioned his post.

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol Share Name and First Photo of Their Son
Also Read
Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish
Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish

Amrita and Anmol announced the birth of their son in a joint statement last week. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings", their spokesperson said.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!