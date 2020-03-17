Amjad Khan’s Brother Imtiaz Passes Away at 77

Veteran actor-filmmaker Imtiaz Khan passed away in Mumbai on 17 March. He was the brother of late actor Amjad Khan and son of yesteryear actor Jayant. The cause of his death remains unknown. Imtiaz Khan is survived by his wife Krutika Desai, a popular film and television actor, and daughter Ayesha Khan.

Khan’s death was confirmed by film trade analyst Atul Mohan on Twitter. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Mohan wrote, "#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."