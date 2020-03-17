Amjad Khan’s Brother Imtiaz Passes Away at 77
Veteran actor-filmmaker Imtiaz Khan passed away in Mumbai on 17 March. He was the brother of late actor Amjad Khan and son of yesteryear actor Jayant. The cause of his death remains unknown. Imtiaz Khan is survived by his wife Krutika Desai, a popular film and television actor, and daughter Ayesha Khan.
Khan’s death was confirmed by film trade analyst Atul Mohan on Twitter. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Mohan wrote, "#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."
Jaaved Jaaferi also took to Twitter to share a photo of Amjad Khan with Imtiaz. “Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai”, Jaaferi wrote.
Imtiaz Khan was known for his performances in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Dharmatma, Dayavan and Noor Jahan.
