Amitabh's Latest Instagram Post Has an Anushka-Virat Connection

In his latest Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan cracked a joke about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also paid "due respects" to the couple before writing about it.

Posting a picture of himself wearing a colourful sweatshirt Big B wrote, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

After taking the first dose of COVID vaccine, the veteran actor is back to work with Ekta Kapoor's Goodbye. He took to his blog to share the experience

