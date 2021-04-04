Amitabh's Latest Instagram Post Has an Anushka-Virat Connection

In his latest Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan cracked a joke about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also paid "due respects" to the couple before writing about it.

Posting a picture of himself wearing a colourful sweatshirt Big B wrote, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."