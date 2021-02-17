Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Shuts Down Troll
A troll tried to take a dig at Navya Naveli's mother Shweta Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shut down a troll who commented about her mother Shweta Bachchan. In an interview with Vogue, Navya spoke about her venture - Project Naveli - which addresses gender inequality in India and is an attempt to empower women.
Vogue shared a snippet of Navya's interview wherein she said, "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence".
To which a user, referring to Shweta Bachchan, replied, "What work does her mother do? LOL."
Navya was quick to respond to the troll. She said, ""She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother", adding, "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."
Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of support for Navya's project. "So proud of you Navya... you make all of so proud... love you," wrote Big B in a tweet while Abhishek added: "Proud mamu! Well done, Navya."
