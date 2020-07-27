Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotional Video From 'Lonely' COVID Ward

Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital. The veteran actor has been quite active on social media, updating his fans about his health. Recently, he shared an emotional video from the COVID-19 ward. Amitabh read out a few stanzas of a poem written by his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"Sharing some bits from Babuji's poetry... He used to sing just like this... The hospital feels lonely and I miss him more everyday... his words are my companion on these lonely nights", Amitabh wrote in Hindi before reciting.