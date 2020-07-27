Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotional Video From 'Lonely' COVID Ward
The veteran actor recited a few stanzas of his father's poetry.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital. The veteran actor has been quite active on social media, updating his fans about his health. Recently, he shared an emotional video from the COVID-19 ward. Amitabh read out a few stanzas of a poem written by his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
"Sharing some bits from Babuji's poetry... He used to sing just like this... The hospital feels lonely and I miss him more everyday... his words are my companion on these lonely nights", Amitabh wrote in Hindi before reciting.
Amitabh also took to his blog to write how coronavirus affects patients' mental health. "The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks", he wrote.
On 11 July, Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya were also admitted to the hospital after they tested positive for the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.