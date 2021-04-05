Amitabh Bachchan Replaces Late Rishi Kapoor in 'The Intern' Remake

"What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern", Deepika wrote. Deepika and Amitabh have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

Directed by Amit Sharma, The Intern will be jointly produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India and Deepika's Ka Productions.

The original film was helmed by (Something’s Gotta Give, The Parent Trap) and followed the story of a 70-year-old widower who gets bored of retirement and decides to apply as an intern at an online fashion site. It starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.