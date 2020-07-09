A Humble Human: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns the Loss of Jagdeep

Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.

His co-star from the film, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about the death of veteran actor. He wrote about how the industry has lost ‘another gem’.

Recalling the times when they shot together, he wrote, “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah."