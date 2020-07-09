A Humble Human: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns the Loss of Jagdeep
The two had worked together in a number of films including 'Sholay' and 'Shahenshah'.
Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.
His co-star from the film, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about the death of veteran actor. He wrote about how the industry has lost ‘another gem’.
Recalling the times when they shot together, he wrote, “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah."
“He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did. A humble human... loved by millions. My duas and my prayers.”Amitabh Bachchan
He continued, “Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around.”
As a few of his colleagues passed away this year, Amitabh Bachchan said how ‘one by one’ they were moving on. He concluded, “One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.”
