Amitabh Bachchan on Living at Home in Solo Quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus. The actor took to his blog to write about the disease and its treatment and how he has been living in solo quarantine at his home.

In his latest blog post, Big B wrote, “I may be home after testing negative..but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine.. why.. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct himself or herself..They say developed antibodies in our systems prevents the occurrence of the disease again .. but there have been several cases where there has been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place."