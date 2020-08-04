Amitabh Bachchan on Living at Home in Solo Quarantine
The actor was recently discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus. The actor took to his blog to write about the disease and its treatment and how he has been living in solo quarantine at his home.
In his latest blog post, Big B wrote, “I may be home after testing negative..but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine.. why.. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct himself or herself..They say developed antibodies in our systems prevents the occurrence of the disease again .. but there have been several cases where there has been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place."
"The World doth change..it changeth each hour..it changeth now more than before..an invisible little unknown virus has laid humanity to rest, and brought it to its knees."Amitabh Bachchan
"The efforts to know about it..to assess the cure..to develop its vaccine..to determine how it needs to be, under what medical protocol..how to give substantiated care..how to firmly determine the swob test..its veracity, its value, its delivery without fault..nothing..nothing is known," he added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.