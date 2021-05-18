Amitabh's Office Janak Flooded as Cyclone Tauktae Hits Mumbai
Amitabh mentioned that his staff soon sprung into action to make repairs
Amitabh Bachchan's office, Janak, was flooded on 17 May when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. In his latest blog entry, Amitabh talked about the damages and revealed that his staff had been extremely helpful in these circumstances. He also added that he offered team T-shirts of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers, from his own wardrobe since the workers were drenched.
He wrote, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."
"Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them," he added.
Amitabh also mentioned 'uninvited guests' who have added to the stress at home and wrote, "...and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family."
On the career front, Amitabh is currently working on Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna in her second Bollywood film. It's also the first time Amitabh and Neena Gupta will appear in a film together with the latter playing the role of his wife. He also stars in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also come back to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.
