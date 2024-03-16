Actor Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses Reports of Hospitalisation as 'Fake News'

After the match, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "Got stuck at the entrance gate for over an hour .. just immobile .. crowds in their enthusiasm and mobbing did not give us even an inch to move .. and by the time compromised security could get us through our batting innings was over .. and we knew the score was dismal .."

"Maybe the presence and the encouragement , like the game before could have enthused them .. but just not our day .. we take it on the chin and get ready to punch back soon .. However .. the spirit of sportsmanship should never be overshadowed by defeat .. and the grace shown by Abhishek in meeting all the players soon after the game was over was hugely appreciated .. not just our team but congratulated the Kolkata team as well .. BUT .. what a joy and an experience to have spent some precious time with the GREAT SACHIN," he added.