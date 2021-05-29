Amitabh Bachchan Buys ₹ 31 Crore Apartment In Mumbai: Report
The report states that Amitabh Bachchan's new apartment is 5,184-sq ft.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a swanky apartment in Mumbai, as per a report by Business Standard. The report states that the duplex apartment, which is worth ₹ 31 crore, is being constructed under a project named Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder Crystal Group. Big B had reportedly bought the apartment last December but got it registered with Department of Registration and Stamps in April this year.
A source told the Business Standard that the 5,184-sq ft apartment has six car-parking slots and is situated on the 27th and 28th floor of the building.
Reports are also claiming that actor Sunny Leone and filmmaker Aanand L Rai have bought properties in the same project. While some reports state that the project is in Andheri, others say it is in Oshiwara.
Amitabh Bachchan has four bungalows in Mumbai - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa. He stays with his family in Jalsa.
(With inputs from Business Standard)
