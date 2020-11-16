Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Wish Aaradhya on Her 9th Birthday

Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine on Monday, 16 November.

Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine on Monday, 16 November, and wishes are pouring in from the family. Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a collage of his granddaughter's photos from over the years. We see Aaradhya from when she was a toddler to her present day photo.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love", Big B captioned the collage.

Amitabh Bachchan's wish for Aaradhya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya also took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with her daughter. "THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY. THANK YOU forever and beyond. And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday 💝GOD BLESS ALWAYS", she wrote.

