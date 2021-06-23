Almost Fainted After Shah Rukh Introduced Himself: Sharib Hashmi
Sharib Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.
Actor Sharib Hashmi, who was recently seen in The Family Man 2, recalled his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharib said he 'almost fainted' after SRK introduced himself while they were shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
In an interview with The Indian Express Sharib said,
"I was shooting the first scene of my film on the first day of shoot. It's the scene where Samar (Shah Rukh) removes the bedsheet from my character Zain's face. Initially I was rehearsing the scene with an assistant director, but once, when the bedsheet got removed, I saw SRK himself standing there. He said, 'Hi, I am Shah Rukh', and I almost fainted".
Sharib told the publication that later Shah Rukh told him that he was 'a very good actor' and it was an enjoyable experience working with him. "Even Yash Chopra sir appreciated my work. When he asked me if I am from Punjab I told him I’m born and brought up in Mumbai and I’m not even a Punjabi. He said I was doing very well. Therefore, my first day of shoot will always remain special".
Sharib also said that he later met Shah Rukh at a film's premiere. "He greeted me very warmly. My wife is a huge fan of SRK and she was excited to meet him. She still says she remembers his perfume. I also met him when I received the Screen Award for Filmistaan (2014). SRK was hosting that segment and when my name got announced, he said that 'Sharib is a friend and a very good actor'. That felt so special".
Sharib Hashmi's performance as intelligence officer JK Talpade in The Family Man has been hugely appreciated. In the second season he starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani among others.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.