Alia Buys New House in Mumbai; to Be Ranbir's Neighbour: Report

The Pinkvilla report also states that Alia has requested interior designer Gauri Khan to do the interiors of her new flat. In 2016, Gauri had done up Ranbir's pad too.

Alia Bhatt already owns two houses, one in Juhu and another one in Covent Garden in London. She shares her Juhu home with sister Shaheen.

Earlier, in an interview with Economic Times, Alia had said that the Juhu flat was the first property she bought. “I still don’t understand investing, but over the years, I’ve become keen to learn more. My home in Mumbai (Juhu, Mumbai) is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds", the actor had said.

Alia Bhatt has also turned entrepreneur, launching her own kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. The brand offers a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for kids in the age group of 2-14 years.

(With inputs from Pinkvilla)