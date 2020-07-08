You Inspire Me: Alia Bhatt Sends Birthday Wishes to Neetu Kapoor
Birthday wishes poured in from the industry for the actor.
As Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, wishes pour in from the industry for the yesteryear actor.
Alia Bhatt shared a black and white photograph of Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @Neetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much."
Anushka Sharma too penned down a birthday wish, "Happy Birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special and inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day."
Here's how Neetu Kapoor's nieces, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor wished her on the occasion.
Manish Malhotra too extended birthday wishes to the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday@neetu54 stay this wonderful always one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and specially the ones with Rishiji are my all time favourites."
