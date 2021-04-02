Following All Safety Protocols: Alia Tests Positive for COVID-19
Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive last month
Actor Alia Bhatt has tested positive for coronavirus. Announcing it in an Instagram story, she wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Thanking her fans for their support, she added, "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."
Alia was shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. In early March this year, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for the virus and it had also brought a halt to the film's shoot. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive last month but she'd assured that she was in self isolation and had tested negative.
"I've been reading all your messages of concern & care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same," she'd posted on 11 March.
Alia has multiple projects lined up. First, is Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi where Alia portrays the role of Gangubai, a madame in Kamathipura. The film is currently slated to release on 30 July. Last month, she also revealed her first look as Sita from S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu period action drama titled RRR. The movie also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and marks Alia's South debut. After the initial January release was delayed due to the pandemic, it is now scheduled to release on 13 October.
Alia and Ranbir will appear on screen together in the Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra along side Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie marks the first installment in a fantasy trilogy. Alia is also part of the ensemble cast of Karan Johar's Takht.
