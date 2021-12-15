Here's Ranbir Kapoor's Response to Fan Asking 'When Will You Marry Alia?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the fan event for the motion poster launch of their film Brahmastra. During the event, Ranbir and Alia talked about their upcoming film, and answered fan questions.

Ranbir confidently claimed that he remembers when their Brahmastra journey started. Alia asked, “Tell me the first day we started work on Brahmastra,” to which Ranbir Kapoor replied, “You mean the first day we started?” which left Alia blushing.

Ranbir then recalled, “2017, first of Jan, Israel, Tel Aviv, and I know there is a picture also on your Instagram that you put the next morning with a black gunji and a leather jacket which by the way she sent to me 15 mins before she put it on Instagram.” However, Ranbir didn’t confirm what he was talking about.