Here's Ranbir Kapoor's Response to Fan Asking 'When Will You Marry Alia?'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the leads in Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra.'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the fan event for the motion poster launch of their film Brahmastra. During the event, Ranbir and Alia talked about their upcoming film, and answered fan questions.
Ranbir confidently claimed that he remembers when their Brahmastra journey started. Alia asked, “Tell me the first day we started work on Brahmastra,” to which Ranbir Kapoor replied, “You mean the first day we started?” which left Alia blushing.
Ranbir then recalled, “2017, first of Jan, Israel, Tel Aviv, and I know there is a picture also on your Instagram that you put the next morning with a black gunji and a leather jacket which by the way she sent to me 15 mins before she put it on Instagram.” However, Ranbir didn’t confirm what he was talking about.
When the Brahmastra team was answering fans' questions, one fan asked, “Ranbir, when will you marry Alia? Or someone else.” Ranbir dodged the question and said, “Well, haven’t we seen lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that.”
He then turned towards Alia and Ayan and asked, “Humaari kab hogi? (When will our wedding happen?)” to which Alia responded with, “Why are you asking me?” Ranbir quicky said that he was asking Ayan who said that the Brahmastra release date is the only one that matters for now.
Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and will release on 9 September 2022. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
