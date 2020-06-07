Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram is quite a peek into their lives. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima took to social media to post about the perfect family night. In these pictures, we can see Riddhima with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima posing for photos. She shared a collage of all the photos from their get together and it is too cute to be missed. Alia's mother Soni Razdan along with a friend of theirs. The post was captioned one of the photos as My comfort zone ❤️ #familia.While Ranbir pretends to have dozed off, the girls are clicking away. Joining the night were Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen for the very first time in Ayaan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens in December 2020. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a special appearance in the film. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.