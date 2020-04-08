Ali Fazal Shares Emotional Video on Islamophobia in the Country

Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share a video about the rising Islamophobia in the country, and the attacks on Muslims. The video is conceptualised by Nasir Khan, who has also given the voiceover for it.

In the video, he says, “My friend used to ask me if I have ever been to a Muslim colony, and that it is scary to go there alone. He was scared of Muslims. Although he loved Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, he wasn’t afraid of them. He was just afraid of Muslims. He pursued engineering with me and was extremely interested in science. He said he wanted to become a scientist like Abdul Kalam. He wasn’t afraid of him. He was just afraid of Muslims.”