Ali Abbas Zafar Ties the Knot; Katrina, Angad Bedi Send Wishes
“Congratulations to u both,” Ali's close friend Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram.
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to share that he has tied the knot. Zafar did not elaborate as to who his wife is, rather he shared a photo from the wedding - a close-up of them holding hands. “Bismillah,” Ali Abbas captioned the photo.
Congratulatory messages started pouring in from friends and colleagues. “Congratulations to u both,” Ali's close friend and actor Katrina Kaif wrote. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations you guys,” she commented. “Wowwww!! @aliabbaszafar,” actor Angad Bedi wrote.
Ali Abbas Zafar's latest directorial, Tandav, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January. The series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia among others. Zafar turned producer last year with Khaali Peeli, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.
