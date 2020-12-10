Akshay Kumar 'Sulks' As Twinkle Interviews Christopher Nolan
Akshay shared a video of Twinkle interviewing the Tenet filmmaker.
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share why he is 'sulking' these days. The actor posted a video of Twinkle Khanna interviewing Tenet filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Akshay tweeted along with the video, "First my mom-in-law worked with Christopher Nolan and now the wife gets to interview him... Seems like I'm the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk."
Akshay's mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia stars in Tenet and the former clearly is quite upset that he did not get to meet the 'visual genius' yet.
Some time back Akshay shared a picture of Christopher Nolan's hand-written letter to Dimple Kapadia on Instagram and he wrote in his post: "Here's my proud son-in-law moment! Christopher Nolan pens a heartfelt note to Dimple Kapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in Tenet, I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma."
Christopher Nolan's Tenet released in Indian theatres on 4 December.
