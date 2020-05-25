On Monday, 25 May, hockey legend and winner of three Olympic gold medals, Balbir Singh Sr passed away in Chandigarh at the age of 95. Akshay Kumar, who met Balbir Singh while shooting for his film Gold, took to Twitter to mourn his demise.“Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family”, tweeted Akshay, along with a photo of the duo.Akshay Donates Wrist Bands to Mumbai Police to Aid Detect COVID-19Akshay-starrer Gold is loosely based on the life of Balbir Singh, who was a part of the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.While shooting for Gold, Akshay met Singh and shared a beautiful photo with the legend on social media. “Met the living hockey legend Mr. @balbir_senior who was part of the winning team that brought home the first prestigious Gold for India back in 1948 along with @sudhirchaudhary72. Such an inspiration of a man with even more inspiring stories”, the actor captioned the photo.Bachchan, Akshay, Priyanka Mourn the Death of Rishi Kapoor We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.