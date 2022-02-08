Akshay Kumar Refuses to Promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ on Kapil Sharma’s Show?

The source said, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after.”

“It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again,” the source added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on 18 March. The actor also has Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, and Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan lined up for release.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)