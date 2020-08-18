Assam CM Thanks Akshay for Donating Rs 1 Cr for Flood Relief

Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in the state of Assam. The state's chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank him for his contribution.

Thanking the actor for the same during tough times the CM

tweeted, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”