Assam CM Thanks Akshay for Donating Rs 1 Cr for Flood Relief

The actor also donated to flood relief work in Bihar.

Published18 Aug 2020, 12:46 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in the state of Assam. The state's chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank him for his contribution.

Thanking the actor for the same during tough times the CM

tweeted, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

Akshay also contributed Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in Bihar. The actor contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for both the states.

