Akshay Kumar Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Shooting for ‘Bachchhan Paandey'

India Today quoted Akshay as saying, “Wearing the lens and then removing it was extremely difficult. Jaan nikal jaati thi because I could not fix it in my eye myself. It was a very big lens. I would see everything blurry and that’s how I used to shoot. I would just see that there is a figure in front of me.”

Akshay also talked about how much time it took to complete the look, “The first day it took about 15 minutes, but later it used to take me hardly 2-3 minutes. We decided on my look by doing a lot of photoshoots for three days and that’s when we zeroed in on this one.”

Bachchhan Paandey follows the story of a filmmaker (Kriti Sanon) who decides to make a film about a ruthless gangster Bachchhan Paandey, played by Akshay Kumar.

The film, released on 18 March and also stars Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prateik Babbar.