Akshay & Ahan Shetty Team Up For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next?

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar have reportedly teamed up for a film again. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the producer has brought on board Akshay and soon-to-be-launched Ahan Shetty for his upcoming film, details of which have been kept under wraps.

A source told the publication, "Everyone is excited to see Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty in a film together. The project is in the planning stage. Sajid Nadiadwala will be revealing more details soon".