Aishwarya Shares Vintage Photo of Parents on Wedding Anniversary
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her parents Krishnaraj and Brinda Rai in honour of what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. The young couple are posing together with Krishnaraj in a white shirt and tie and Brinda in a reddish sari. “Love you eternally... And beyond... Always, always happy 50th anniversary my golden angels,” she wrote.
Aishwarya’s father, a former Army biologist, passed away in 2017.
On her father’s birth anniversary on 20 November, Aishwarya celebrated the Day of Smiles with her mother and daughter Aaradhya. Krishnaraj was a member of the Smile Train group and through The Aishwarya Rai Foundation helped in the treatment of 100 children with untreated clefts. Aishwarya became the Goodwill Ambassador of the organisation in 2009. The actor often shares family photos with fans on Instagram.
Aishwarya recently voiced Disney character Maleficent for the Disney version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The film, which stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Imelda Staunton, released on 18 October.
She has been signed on for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, an adaptation of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The period drama will be based on the life of Arulmozhivarman, aka Rajaraja Chola I, and will be set during the 10th and 11th centuries. Aishwarya will play the role of Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. It was earlier rumoured that Amitabh Bachchan had been approached for a role opposite Aishwarya but Big B will not be a part of the film. Telugu actor Mohan Babu will reportedly play her husband. Mani Ratnam has also reportedly roped in actors such as Vikram, Simbu and Jayam Ravi.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)