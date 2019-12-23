Aishwarya Shares Vintage Photo of Parents on Wedding Anniversary

She has been signed on for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, an adaptation of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The period drama will be based on the life of Arulmozhivarman, aka Rajaraja Chola I, and will be set during the 10th and 11th centuries. Aishwarya will play the role of Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. It was earlier rumoured that Amitabh Bachchan had been approached for a role opposite Aishwarya but Big B will not be a part of the film. Telugu actor Mohan Babu will reportedly play her husband. Mani Ratnam has also reportedly roped in actors such as Vikram, Simbu and Jayam Ravi.