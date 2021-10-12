Aishwarya Rai Shares Pic of Amitabh Bachchan’s B’Day Celebration with Aaradhya
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared old pictures to wish the actor.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya at his birthday celebrations. Aishwarya captioned the photo, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.”
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip in time for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday. Aishwarya walked the ramp for L'Oréal at the Paris Fashion Week.
Abhishek had also shared a video montage to wish his father, with the caption, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”
Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared two old pictures with the actor. “Happy Birthday Nana (maternal grandfather),” she wrote with the pictures.
