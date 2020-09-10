After Kangana, Manish Malhotra Comes Under BMC Radar
Manish Malhotra has been issued a show-cause notice by the BMC.
After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra has also come under the radar of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per a report by ANI, the civic body issued a show-cause notice to the fashion designer on 7 September for allegedly making "unauthorised alterations" at his office building in Mumbai.
The BMC has sought a reply from Manish Malhotra within seven days.
On 8 September the BMC served a 'stop work' notice to Kangana Ranaut, a day after a team came to inspect her office cum residence, Manikarnika Films. The three-page notice had listed 14 violations and Kangana was given 24 hours to reply. On Wednesday, 9 September, the BMC had started bulldozing Kangana's building. The actor's lawyer had then filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive, after which the court put a stay on the work.
