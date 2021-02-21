Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Singh congratulate Kareena & Saif
In August last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting a second child. On 21 February, the couple welcomed their second child. Since the news, family and friends have congratulated them.
Karisma Kapoor took us on a trip down memory lane with a picture of sister Kareena as a baby captioned, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited.”
Neetu Singh also wished Kareena and Saif, “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif. One more addition to the cuties.” Taimur’s aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to Instagram to convey her blessings, “Congratulations Bebo & Saif #itsaboy.”
Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared a heartwarming post welcoming the new baby.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan.”
