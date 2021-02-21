Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena

Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Singh congratulate Kareena & Saif 

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her father and sister to congratulate Kareena on the birth of her second child
i

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting a second child. On 21 February, the couple welcomed their second child. Since the news, family and friends have congratulated them.

Karisma Kapoor took us on a trip down memory lane with a picture of sister Kareena as a baby captioned, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited.”

Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Screenshot

Neetu Singh also wished Kareena and Saif, “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif. One more addition to the cuties.” Taimur’s aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to Instagram to convey her blessings, “Congratulations Bebo & Saif #itsaboy.”

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared a heartwarming post welcoming the new baby.

Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Screenshot
Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Screenshot
Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Screenshot

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan.”

Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Congratulate Saif & Kareena
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot
Also Read
Karisma, Babita Kapoor Visit Kareena's House Ahead of Her Delivery
Karisma, Babita Kapoor Visit Kareena's House Ahead of Her Delivery

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!