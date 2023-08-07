Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Passes Away In Bangkok: Report

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, died after she suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok, according to media reports.
In continuation of the reports, she was admitted to a local hospital in Bangkok after complaining of severe chest pain, but unfortunately, did not respond to treatment and died.
Spandana briefly worked in the Kannada film industry, she had appeared in the movie Apoorva. She was the daughter of retired Karnataka police officer BK Shivaram, who served as a former ACP, and the niece of Congress leader BK Hariprasad, as per a report by The News Minute.
The actor was married to Vijay Raghavendra for 16 years. They have a son from their marriage.
As per the same reports, arrangements are being made to bring back Spandana’s body to Bengaluru, where her final rites are expected to take place.
