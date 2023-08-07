Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Passes Away In Bangkok: Report

Spandana briefly worked in the Kannada film industry, she had appeared in the movie Apoorva. She was the daughter of retired Karnataka police officer BK Shivaram, who served as a former ACP, and the niece of Congress leader BK Hariprasad, as per a report by The News Minute.

The actor was married to Vijay Raghavendra for 16 years. They have a son from their marriage.

As per the same reports, arrangements are being made to bring back Spandana’s body to Bengaluru, where her final rites are expected to take place.